Olivier Bottrie, Lauder’s Head of Travel Retail, to Retire

Olivier Bottrie, global president of travel retail and retail development, the Estée Lauder Cos., has announced his retirement.

A successor has yet to be named. Bottrie, who has been with the company for 26 years, will transition to an advisory role on May 1, 2022, until his departure on June 30.

Throughout Bottrie’s time with the company, travel retail jumped from 6 percent of Lauder’s net sales in 2004 to 28 percent in 2021. According to a statement from the company, the company led the channel in market share in 2019 and 2020.

“Olivier [Bottrie] is a strategic leader with clarity of vision, deep international expertise and a dynamic and inclusive leadership style,” said Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer, the Estée Lauder Cos., in a statement. “He has been a driving force for innovation and growth, leveraging his strong relationships, commitment to excellence and laser focus on the traveling consumer’s needs to transform travel retail into a growth and profit driver for the company.”

Bottrie oversaw the travel retail division’s sustainability goals for 2021, along with other internal programs, and cofounded the nonprofit Hand in Hand for Haiti in 2010, along with two other executives in the travel retail division.

“We are grateful for Olivier [Bottrie]’s tremendous contributions to our business over the past 26 years, and the many groundbreaking initiatives he has led for travel retail and the company,” said William P. Lauder, executive chairman, the Estée Lauder Cos., in a statement, adding that Bottrie “has made an enormous difference both within and beyond the Estée Lauder Cos. through his passion for giving back.”

