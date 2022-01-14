Omicron Variant Refocuses Beauty on Health, Wellness

Makeup and self-expression are making way for a renewed interest in health and wellness, new data shows.

According to Trendalytics, the firm’s top trends for January include an array of health-focused ingredients and concerns, such as quercetin, sea moss, the antioxidant CoQ10, among others.

“People are focused on their health and their immune systems,” said Kristin Breakell, content marketing manager, Trendalytics. “That concern translates over into skin care.”

Breakell added that the trends intersect with teledermatology and seasonal concerns, such as eczema, redness and itchiness exacerbated by cold weather.

A few aesthetic trends did break through, however. Buzz cuts topped the list, while threading, hair spray and tinsel hair also made the cut. “Tinsel hair is a product of the Y2K movement and the resurgence of nineties styles,” Breakell explained. Celebrities are also driving some of the buzz — literally. “Both Saweetie and Demi Lovato recently debuted buzzed cuts, which could be the reason for the style’s sudden popularity,” she continued.

Here, the top 10 emerging trends for January 2022, ranked by average weekly searches.

Buzz Cut – 273K average weekly searches, +94 percent Quercetin – 191K average weekly searches, +94 percent Threading – 172K average weekly searches, +22 percent Hair Spray – 150K average weekly searches, +43 percent Sea Moss – 90K average weekly searches, +16 percent CoQ10 – 83K average weekly searches, +61 percent Alpha Lipoic Acid – 51K average weekly searches, +89 percent Sunflower Oil – 47K average weekly searches, +16 percent Anti-Inflammation – 45K average weekly searches, +74 percent Tinsel Hair – 41K average weekly searches, +282 percent

