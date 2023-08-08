Origins, Erewhon Team to Launch Mushroom Serum-inspired Juice

Origins is getting in on the Erewhon beverage craze.

To coincide with the launch of its recent Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Restorative Skin Concentrate, $66, the brand has teamed up with Erewhon for a limited-edition pressed juice infused with Origins’ signature molecular mushroom complex.

Available in all nine Erewhon locations for $12, the Dr. Andrew Weil for Origins Mega-Mushroom Juice blends tremella, reishi and fermented chaga mushrooms with cucumber, pineapple, sea moss, pearl powder, kiwi and other greens for a skin-boosting, antioxidant-filled formula.

“We wanted to connect our [mushroom] expertise over the last 20 years with the momentum of the ‘shroom boom’ in the U.S.,” said Amber Garrison, global brand president of Origins, noting the brand collaborated with Weil and Erewhon to bring “the best of all three of us to this juice.”

Though beauty brand beverage collaborations are not new to Erewhon — the trendy health food store has codeveloped smoothies with Summer Fridays, Hailey Bieber’s Rhode and Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s Lemme — the launch marks its first pressed juice launch with a beauty company.

“Thirteen, 14 years ago, Erewhon was one of the only grocery stores selling adaptogenic mushrooms,” said Jason Widener, vice president at Erewhon. “We knew we had to bring our cold-pressed juices into this collaboration with Origins because it’s just the perfect synergy between [our brands].”

Widener estimates Erewhon pumps out between 30 to 40 drink collaborations per year. Most are limited-edition but some, like Bieber’s Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie, $18, go on to become menu mainstays.

“When COVID-19 ended, the keto [diet] slowed down and people realized nutrient-dense foods such as vegetables and juices, when the sugar content is done right, are not as harmful as everybody thought,” he said. “[Then] the drinks just popped — it was this crazy phenomenon.”

Origins’ new skin concentrate, which aims to even the complexion and support skin barrier function, is available exclusively on the Origins website and in Erewhon stores for the next few months. Later this year, it will roll out to additional retailers like Ulta Beauty and Macy’s.

“This juice is novel, it’s interesting, and it’ll help raise awareness of Origins products,” said integrative medicine expert Weil, who first linked with Origins in 2005 for a line of medicinal mushroom-based anti-aging products.