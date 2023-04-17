Orveon Hires Chief Transformation Officer as It Focuses on M&A

Orveon Global, the owner of Laura Mercier, Bare Minerals and Buxom, has tapped Christina Hull to join the company as chief transformation officer as it looks to add skin care to its roster.

In this newly created role, Hull will focus on leading M&A, as well as achieving revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization targets as a member of the Orveon executive committee.

“With the arrival of Christina, Orveon Excom [executive committee] is now completed, reaching a unique perfect parity between women and men,” said Pascal Houdayer, chief executive officer of Orveon Global.

Orveon, the Advent International-affiliated company, acquired Bare Minerals, Laura Mercier and Buxom in a $700 million deal that closed in 2021.

Recently, it took Laura Mercier deeper into a key category, with the launch of a new foundation called Real Flawless Weightless Perfecting Foundation, its first complexion launch in five years. At the time, Houdayer predicted that Laura Mercier would become Orveon’s biggest brand by sales volume in 2023, surpassing BareMinerals.

Overall group beauty sales came in around $600 million in 2022, according to industry sources.

Now, Orveon is looking to add skin care brands to its offering.

“I’ve always had the vision to create a collective of five brands,” Houdayer told WWD. “I want to compliment the three makeup brands with two skin care brands. These two skin care brands will be premium positioning.”

Of her appointment, Hull said: “Beauty continues to be one of the most compelling industries as it promotes individual style with advancing innovations to help consumers discover and express themselves. I am thrilled to join the Orveon Global Collective to change beauty for the better.”

She started her career at Goldman Sachs in the investment banking division with the consumer and retail group focused on mergers and acquisitions where she advised on transactions involving Berkshire Hathaway, Carter’s and Home Depot. Following Goldman Sachs, she joined GF Capital where she advised the Estée Lauder Cos. on strategic acquisitions and divestitures.