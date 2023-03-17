The Beauty Oscar Goes To…

Much like the fashion, the stars played it safe with their beauty looks on the Oscar red carpet on Sunday. There was plenty of old-Hollywood glam: bold lips, smokey eyes and wavy locks (à la Jessica Rabbit).

When it came to the complete, head-to-toe reveal, Fan Bingbing, Cara Delevingne, Jessie Buckley and Rihanna were the showstoppers. Bingbing gave vintage in a bob and cherry red pout, wearing Tony Ward Couture; Delevingne went sleek and sultry in Elie Saab; Buckley channeled Goth with an undone, fiery bob and minimal makeup, and Rihanna wore a top knot with her sheer-leather Alaïa — glowing, revealing her baby bump.

Fan Bingbing Lexie Moreland for WWD Cara Delevingne Lexie Moreland for WWD Jessie Buckley Lexie Moreland for WWD Rihanna Lexie Moreland for WWD

Florence Pugh also stood apart, bringing edge with her updo — a bowed pony and mini, faux bangs created by Peter Lux. Alex Babsky kept her face soft with all Valentino Beauty products, highlighting a chocolate-purple cream-to-powder eye shadow in “fairy night” and blushing nude with a matte finish. Naturally, she wore Valentino.

Florence Pugh Lexie Moreland for WWD

Halle Bailey brought princess elegance in a tulle, powder blue Dolce & Gabbana dress — fitting for the young star who will soon be seen as Ariel in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.” Her locs were styled in a creation by Tinisha Meeks.

Halle Bailey Lexie Moreland for WWD Vanessa Hudgens Lexie Moreland for WWD

Hairstylist Danielle Priano was behind two of the more modern standouts: Delevingne’s side-parted slick back and Vanessa Hudgens’ sculpted bow, tied with a thin ribbon.

In makeup, Lady Gaga was impossible to miss in her ’80s-inspired beauty, with dramatic black liner, flushed blush and shiny, neon red lipstick. Meanwhile Allison Williams and Ana de Armas went with muted, pink hues for understated, graceful glam.

Lady Gaga Lexie Moreland for WWD Allison Williams Lexie Moreland for WWD Ana de Armas Lexie Moreland for WWD

But singer-songwriter Tems was the winner here, stunning with pearlescent eye shadow and heavily lined glossy lips. Makeup artist Kevin Luong was behind the look, complimenting her white Lever Couture gown.