Instagram asked for it and now, it shall receive.

Ouai, the popular hair-care brand founded by celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin, and Summer Fridays, the social-first skin-care brand from Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores, are joining for a collaboration fit for the social media gods. Ouai x Summer Fridays brings together product favorites from both brands, complete with an Instagrammable headband, all in the name of moisturization — and of course, social media.

“After we launched Summer Fridays, so many people were photographing Ouai and Summer Fridays together,” said Hewitt. “[The collaboration] organically happened from sharing the same consumer. We had already been talking about it, and I posted on Instagram, ‘Who would you like to see Summer Fridays do a collab with?’ So many people said Ouai.”

Ouai x Summer Fridays includes Ouai’s Treatment Masque and Summer Fridays’ Jet Lag Mask, each in a 30-ml. size, for $22. The set launches on theouai.com and sephora.com on Dec. 25, with an in-store Sephora launch on Dec. 26. A wait list will also be available on theouai.com starting Dec. 17.

The collaboration is the first for Hewitt and Gores’ brand. Atkin, on the other hand, has worked on a handful of partnerships, including ones with Benefit Cosmetics and Calpak. Ouai x Summer Fridays makes sense for both brands, which are female-founded, digitally native and highly popular on social media.

“Jen has been our biggest cheerleader since before even launching,” said Gores. “It feels like it’s all coming full circle.”

“The brands are both growing pretty steadily, so we wanted to do something that was fun for our teams to work on,” said Atkin. “One of the first tutorial videos I did for Ouai for Sephora, we were lucky enough to get Marianna to be in the video with me [as] my model. Lauren Gores, I’ve known for years. I cut her hair in the salon ages ago. It’s been fun to watch them grow and help in any way that I can.”