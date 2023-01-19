P&G Saw Earnings, Revenue Fall in Second Quarter, But it Raised Full Year Sales Outlook

Currency fluctuations continue to weigh on Procter & Gamble as both its top and bottom lines fell in the second quarter.

P&G reported net sales of $20.77 billion, 1 percent lower than the prior year. Unfavorable foreign exchange had a six percent impact on net sales. Analysts had predicted $20.73 billion.

Within that, beauty net sales fell 3 percent, grooming was down 9 percent and baby, feminine and family care was 1 percent lower. In the opposite direction, health care rose 2 percent, while fabric & home care edged up 1 percent.

Further breaking down beauty, skin and personal care organic sales, excluding the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures, increased by the low single digits due to innovation-driven volume growth and higher pricing, partially offset by negative mix from COVID-19-related declines in SK-II, according to the company. Hair care organic sales increased in the mid-single digits driven by increased pricing, partially offset by volume declines due to market contraction.

Last week, P&G Beauty acquired Mielle Organics, a Black-founded textured hair care brand, for an undisclosed sum. The brand makes hair care and skin care products that are sold at major mass retailers, including Walmart, Target and CVS.

P&G’s net income came in at $3.9 billion, down 7 per cent from a year ago. Diluted net earnings per share decreased by 4 percent to $1.59, as expected by Wall Street.

P&G maintained its outlook for fiscal 2023 diluted net earnings per share growth in the range of in-line to up four percent versus fiscal 2022 EPS of $5.81. The company added that given continued significant cost headwinds from commodity and materials costs and foreign exchange impacts, it continues to expect EPS results to be towards the lower end of the fiscal year guidance range.

It raised its guidance for fiscal 2023 sales to a range between flat and a 1 percent drop versus the prior fiscal year from a prior range of down 3 percent to down 1 percent. It also raised its outlook for organic sales growth to a range of 4 to 5 percent versus the prior fiscal year from a prior growth range of 3 to 5 percent.

Jon Moeller, president and ceo of P&G, said: “We delivered solid results in the second quarter of fiscal year 2023 in what continues to be a very difficult cost and operating environment. Progress against our plan fiscal year to date enables us to raise our sales growth outlook for fiscal 2023 and maintain our guidance range for EPS growth despite significant headwinds.”