February 25, 2020

PARIS — Claudia Marcocci has been appointed brand general director of Parfums Christian Dior.

She took up the position on Feb. 15, succeeding Véronique Courtois, who had held the job for more than seven years before moving to steer Guerlain, another LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand.

