EXCLUSIVE: Parfums Christian Dior Names New International Communications Director

BEAUTY FOLDER: Parfums Christian Dior has named Alexis Barichella its new director of international communications, effective Jan. 4, WWD has learned.

Previously, Barichella was senior vice president at communications agency Karla Otto in Paris.

His resume also includes stints at Maison Alaïa, Yves Salomon, Gucci, Lucien-Pellat Finet and Louis Vuitton, according to his LinkedIn profile. He has an MBA in luxury brand marketing and international management from the Institut Supérieur de Marketing du Luxe, part of the EDC Paris Business School.

Barichella takes over the position from Jérôme Pulis, and reports to Olivier Bialobos, One Dior chief communication and image officer, and functionally to Claudia Marcocci, brand general manager at Parfums Christian Dior.

Cueing up closer coordination of its fashion and beauty activities, Bialobos took on his expanded role in October 2021 with a mission to “carry on and amplify the communication coherence work and the elevation of the image already widely initiated between beauty and couture divisions, and to ensure perfect cooperation between our two maisons,” as reported.

In reporting its third-quarter results, French luxury group LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton – parent of Parfums Christian Dior and a host of marquee names including Fendi, Bulgari and Givenchy – said its perfumes and cosmetics business division performed above consensus, showing a 10 percent increase.