Paris Hilton Adds 29th Scent to Fragrance Empire

Nearly two decades after its inception, Paris Hilton’s fragrance empire is still growing.

The brand is debuting its 29th fragrance on Friday, called Love Rush. Launching directly on the brand’s website, it is priced at $75 for 3.4 ounces.

Having created Love Rush for her wedding day, hence the wedding dress-shaped bottle, Hilton described it as one of her most intimate creations to date. “It’s just so personal because it was the one fragrance I was going to wear on the most important day of my life,” she said. “I’ll always share my inspiration with the Parlux team and make my own mood boards, and then we’ll collaborate. [For Love Rush], I wanted to go and meet with the perfumer directly and talk through all of my wishes for the fragrance.”

Architected by Firmenich perfumer Clement Gavarry, the floral fragrance includes top notes of italian bergamot, mandarin zest and white apricot nectar; heart notes of dahlia blanche, lush gardenia and tunisian orange flower; base notes of sandalwood, musks and vanilla orchid.

The proliferation of celebrity beauty brands has taken the market by storm. Hilton’s secret to longevity in the beauty world is a cocktail of business know-how and heavy involvement in the process.

“It’s about having beautiful fragrances, gorgeous bottles and really amazing visuals for campaigns, but the most important part is my relationship with my fans and going to these perfume signings all around the world,” Hilton said. “Just getting to meet and talk with everyone — I’ve had such a loyal fan base for so many years, and they love to collect them.”

Hilton didn’t rule out other categories for expansion, though. “I have 19 product lines, so I make lots of products,” she said. “We are definitely in the process of talking to some people to develop some more beauty lines as well.”

Parlux has also benefited from Hilton’s entrepreneurial spirit. Lori Singer, the company’s president, said that Hilton’s brand was the largest in Parlux’s portfolio, which also includes fragrances from Billie Eilish and Vince Camuto, among others.

“Paris is super collaborative, and what has contributed to the success of building a successful business is bringing her vision to life and scaling her brand globally. This success has opened the doors for us at Parlux to other talent, who look at us as an important beauty industry player to partner with,” Singer said.

Though Singer did not comment on sales, industry sources estimate Love Rush will bring in $15 million in sales for its first year on the market.

One of the advantages to the partnership is Hilton’s fans’ appetite for newness. “We launch new fragrances almost annually,” Singer said. “Paris herself authentically supports her business, she incorporates fragrances into so much of her personal content — not only on social media, but also into other business ventures.”

To that end, Hilton is taking the fragrance to a nascent platform. She will be signing the perfumes virtually on Roblox, meant to give global fans access to the signings that keep the business’ momentum high.

“We remain really focused on innovation and what’s next in emerging platforms and experiences. We’re really pushing the limits to not only connect our audience, but connect to audiences across the globe,” said Bruce Gersh, president of 11:11 Media, Hilton’s media company.

Participating fans enter a tunnel in the metaverse, where they will be met with content from Hilton’s wedding. Then, they get a signed bottle for their avatars to wear. “The opportunity to get a selfie with Paris in the metaverse is just so iconic, and we love bringing that connection to our fans,” Gersh said.

Hilton, who has been called “The Queen of the Metaverse,” sees plenty of opportunity for beauty brands in the space. “I see huge opportunities in the metaverse for beauty brands,” Hilton said, citing her own partnership with Urban Decay on a Halloween-themed experience called Cryptoween. “Now that people are spending more time in the metaverse, it’s only fair they should be able to go to a perfume signing.”