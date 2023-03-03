Pastel Makeup Pops Up at Milan Fashion Week for Fall 2023

Free the colors! Makeup artists in Milan played with pastel-hued eye shadows, liners and mascaras to create delicate yet unexpected beauty looks.

At Prada, Pat McGrath delivered the trend most efficiently with a simple gesture. Betting big on natural beauty and a perfect complexion, she focused on colored, feathery lashes to spice things up, switching from the traditional black and brown options to a charming palette of peach, periwinkle, mint, rose and icy tones.

At Diesel, Inge Grognard opted for a slightly stronger intensity of pinks, greens and teal for the eye shadows she dabbed and smudged on the outer corner of models’ eyes, often playing with color blocking or layering them with glittery touches.

At Del Core, tangerine peeps stood out for their extremely elongated shape, while makeup at Cormio evoked the ‘90s with upper lids boldly covered in light blue eye shadow and pink liner outlining the lower eyelids. Also at Sunnei’s fun show, pastel gazes briefly popped up here and there, before the brand’s team who doubled as models staged-dived and their crowd surfing took all the attention.

Still, the most exuberant and joyful use of pastel hues was seen at Shuting Qiu, where makeup artist Simone Gammino let his creativity run wild with naïf color-blocking and arty brush strokes in shades of lime, yellow, baby blue, lilac and pink.

“The brief I received was about creating a pastel matte look that could evoke a girly and almost childish vibe, in order to emphasize the textures and color palettes of the collection,” said Gammino. “My personal interpretation of this concept was all about the idea of a makeup that looked like the powdery, colored chalk that I used to draw when I was in primary school.”

Gammino completed the looks with a raspberry pink blush and pink holographic pigment applied on the cheekbones for an extra glow.