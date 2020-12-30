Makeup artist, entrepreneur, now a DBE — Pat McGrath has gained another title.

McGrath was awarded a DBE, Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire, on Queen Elizabeth II’s annual New Year Honors List for her services to the fashion and beauty industry and diversity. McGrath was first included on the list in 2013, having then been named an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, for services to fashion and beauty.

“I am beyond humbled that I have been awarded a Damehood in the Queen’s New Year 2021 Honors List as a DBE – Dame of the British Empire for services to the fashion and beauty industry and diversity,” McGrath said in a statement. “I am truly delighted and humbled to be given this wonderful honour. My mother’s obsession with beauty and fashion ignited my passion for this amazing industry and I feel blessed to have the privilege of working with some of the most extraordinary people throughout my career.”

