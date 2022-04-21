Pat McGrath to Receive Honorary Clio Award

Pat McGrath will receive an Honorary Clio Award at the 62nd annual Clio Awards in New York.

McGrath, who was awarded a DBE in 2020 by Queen Elizabeth II for her services to the fashion and beauty industry and diversity, will be presented with the award at the 2022 Clio Awards hosted by Jai Rodriguez on April 28 at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York.

“We selected Pat because her boundless creative output has made her a household name, as famous for her craft as the faces she is known for making up,” said Nicole Purcell, chief executive officer of Clio. “Pat has not only pushed boundaries with her art, but her prolific work on the catwalk, magazine covers and advertising campaigns has established trends at the highest levels in culture and moved merchandise for the most influential names in fashion.”

The honor comes on the heels of the success of McGrath’s Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton collection, which includes an eye shadow palette, body shimmer, a blush trio and more and was restocked in January after the line sold out within days of its December 2021 launch.

“As a businesswoman, her eponymous line has launched record-breaking brand collaborations and allowed everyday makeup junkies to look red-carpet-ready every time they leave the house,” said Purcell.

American director Peter Berg will also receive an Honorary Clio Award at this year’s ceremony alongside McGrath, whom Anna Wintour called “the most influential makeup artist in the world.” Previous honorary Clios have been awarded to Bob Iger, Annie Leibovitz, Sarah Jessica Parker, Anthony Bourdain and Baz Luhrmann.

