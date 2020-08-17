Pat McGrath Labs has announced her next collaborator: streetwear brand Supreme.

The partnership consists of a single shade of scarlet lipstick, appropriately called “Supreme.” The hue is exclusive to the collaboration and is part of McGrath’s MatteTrance matte lipstick line. The sale date has not been announced, nor has the price, though it will be for sale on Supreme’s web site.

According to a statement from Pat McGrath Labs, the collaboration marks Supreme’s first foray with a beauty brand. It is not McGrath’s first collaboration, though; the mogul and makeup artist created a collection for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in the spring of 2018. That collaboration also got a second life in the fall of the same year.

McGrath’s Supreme collaboration comes in the wake of the brand’s announcement of longtime collaborator Naomi Campbell as its brand face.

Supreme most recently expanded its retail offerings into Italy, with a store to open in Milan, as reported by WWD.

