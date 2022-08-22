Pat McGrath Labs Reboots Supreme Partnership

Two years after a lipstick that sold out in seconds, Supreme and Pat McGrath Labs are teaming up on beauty products once again.

The duo is dropping a trio of nail polishes in black, white and red. A statement from Pat McGrath Labs notes the collection is the first time either brand has dabbled in nail color. It will be for sale on Supreme’s website, though the brands stayed mum on the price and launch date.

McGrath is no stranger to supercharged collaborations. Earlier this year, she partnered with the Netflix show “Bridgerton” on two collections of makeup inspired by the show. For the 2021 launch, McGrath told WWD her collaborations “resonated with the public and it was an insane success.”

Supreme is also known for joining hands with the likes of Burberry and Louis Vuitton, a collaboration that marked a watershed moment for streetwear brands as it was the first time a luxury label like Vuitton had collaborated with a streetwear company. Supreme has since been acquired by VF Corp.

