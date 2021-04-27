Patrick Starrr’s One/Size beauty brand outperformed competitors in terms of Media Impact Value in 2020, according to Launchmetrics.

Data shared exclusively with WWD shows that Starrr’s brand launch garnered $10 million in MIV from July to Aug. 15, 2020. Owned media drove nearly 50 percent of total MIV, with Starrr and One/Size’s platforms racking up $4.2 million and $670,000 in MIV, respectively.

Influencers were essential to the online conversation: They accounted for 29 percent of overall MIV, with Nikkie Tutorials driving $830,000 in MIV. Additionally, Sephora drove $1.3 million in MIV for Starrr’s One/Size brand. Nearly one quarter of all MIV was generated via YouTube.

Launchmetrics’ report is a precursor to an upcoming marketing event, Beauty Content Killers, the company will host on May 19. Starrr will be a featured guest at the event and was chosen for embodying “the concept of plurality in beauty,” said Alison Bringé, Launchmetrics’ chief marketing officer.

“Beauty is everything — it’s genderless, it doesn’t look at ethnicity or sexual orientation, it’s about who you are as an individual,” Bringé said.

Beauty Content Killers, she continued, will spotlight brands that create content meant to promote diversity and inclusivity in some capacity.

“The biggest shift we’ve seen in the pandemic is that consumers are using their purses to vote,” Bringé said. “Diversity and inclusivity [have been] propelled to the forefront of the conversation when it comes to brands, content and what consumers are looking for. We thought it was only right to actually look at how brands are using content as a platform to communicate about diversity and inclusivity.”

In a statement to WWD, Starrr said the success of One/Size, which is backed by Luxury Brand Partners, can be attributed to its core values of inclusion and diversity.

“More than ever, consumers hold companies to such a high standard,” Starrr said. “I’m not the Christy Turlington or the Christie Brinkley or the Linda Evangelista of 2020. I’m a young, gay, Filipino, plus-size bald man.”

