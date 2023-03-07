Personal Care Products Council Appoints Chanel’s Barbara Menarguez Board Chair

The Personal Care Products Council has appointed Barbara Menarguez, general manager of fragrance and beauty at Chanel, its new board chair.

“Barbara’s impressive accomplishments and strong leadership will serve our membership well as we continue to advance our industry’s determination for a more beautiful and sustainable world. I look forward to working more closely with her as we continue to strengthen our commitment to our members and our consumers,” said Lezlee Westine, PCPC president and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Menarguez has been with Chanel for more than 25 years, and has served in her current role overseeing the brand’s beauty and fragrance marketing, education and sales planning since 2017.

“PCPC is the voice for the industry whose products touch the lives of nearly every American household each day,” said Menarguez. “I’m honored to help lead PCPC as we continue to educate policy makers, legislators, regulators, the media and most importantly, our consumers about our innovative industry and our commitment to sound science.”

PCPC has also elected four new vice chairs, including Esi Eggleston Bracey, president of Unilever USA and chief executive officer of Unilever personal care, North America; David Greenberg, CEO of L’Oréal USA and president of L’Oréal North America; Chris Heiert, senior vice president of the specialty beauty group, Procter & Gamble, and Mark Loomis, president, North America, The Estée Lauder Companies.

Maria Kertész, president of U.S. skin health and beauty at Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health is now secretary, and Deborah Gibbins, chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Mary Kay, is now treasurer.