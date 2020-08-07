The Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) has named a new chair of its board of directors: Keech Combe Shetty.

Combe Shetty, who is also the executive chair of Combe Inc., is the third generation of her family to run the company. Combe Inc., which includes Just for Men and Vagisil. According to the company’s web site, founder Ivan Combe, also founded acne brand Clearasil. Recently, the company invested in Sustain, which aimed to bring feminine-care products mainstream, before the company was sold to Grove Collaborative.

PCPC’s membership consists of more than 600 companies that make up the majority of CPG manufacturers and distributors in the U.S. Most recently, it the organizaiton has been focused on sustainability and SPF.

Combe Shetty was already a PCPC board member. She is also on the board of the Consumer Healthcare Products Association (CHPA).

“Keech’s impressive accomplishments and strong leadership will serve our membership well as we work to advance the industry’s voice in Washington and across the nation,” Lezlee Westine, PCPC president and chief executive officer, said in the statement.

“Families rely on us to deliver quality products they know they can trust — our relationship with those families is deeply personal. As our country continues to face difficult and uncertain times, I’m honored to help lead PCPC as we navigate our changing world, working to educate policy makers, legislators, regulators and most importantly our consumers, about our dynamic, innovative and scientifically sophisticated industry,” Combe Shetty said in the statement.

