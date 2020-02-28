Swifty’s South

When the lights went dark at Swifty’s in 2016, it felt like a blow to the stomach of New York society. So, it came with great relief that co-owner Robert Caravaggi resurrected the restaurant as a seasonal pop-up in the Colony hotel. His former partner and Swifty’s chef Stephen Attoe didn’t make the move, but many key attributes did — including the tony clientele and the original menu (plus Florida stone crabs, natch.) “I see a lot of familiar faces. They’re table hopping and hosting private dinners just like in New York,” said Caravaggi, who whipped out his phone to share a picture of Harry Benson during the Scottish photographer’s Beatles exhibition at Swifty’s in New York and then one of him taken here recently. Though Caravaggi’s family has owned an apartment on the island for decades, he prefers to stay at the hotel to run a tight ship. “How we perform as a restaurant is my number one priority. The food’s got to be good,” he says, classifying jumbo lump crab cakes and steak au poivre as upscale comfort food. “People say it’s better than ever.”