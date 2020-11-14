Peace Out Skincare has expanded its footprint this year, and is gearing up with a national partnership to match.

The skin-care brand, which has seen sales double over the past year, is teaming up with the Trevor Project, a nonprofit centered around suicide prevention for the LGBTQ community.

The partnership launched Nov. 12 on the brand’s web site—where the brand has seen 883 percent growth in sales year-over-year—with a “Shop and Donate” program giving customers 20 percent off their orders after donating $5 to the Trevor Project. The brand will be holding quarterly promotions for the nonprofit, and will be matching all donations. It is also introducing the option to donate to the Trevor Project with each order from its web site.

“Because we’re an LGBTQ-founded brand, as well as many of the members of our team, the Trevor Project was the perfect organization for us,” said Erin Murray, senior director of marketing and strategy at Peace Out Skincare.

“As most of our customers are Generation Z, we wanted to be able to take a stance,” Murray said. “The rates of suicide, as well as contemplation, are so high. Studies show if an LGBTQ person has at least one accepting adult in their life, this reduces their risk of suicide by 40 percent,” she added.

The partnership comes at a time of triple-digit growth for the brand, which wanted to bring its philanthropic efforts to scale. “For us, as we continue to grow, it was important to put a stake in the ground and pick a partnership we could help make a positive impact. Last year, our team was four people. Now it’s over 20. So we’re able to execute these partnerships in a positive manner,” Murray said.

