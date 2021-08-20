Peach & Lily’s Alicia Yoon on Glass Skin, Writing First Book

When Alicia Yoon, founder of Peach & Lily, launched the Glass Skin Refining Serum in 2018, she didn’t just introduce a new product to her line: she launched a movement, too. Now, she’s bringing her skin health-first philosophy to the masses with an e-book.

Titled “Your Glass Skin Guide: How to Achieve Your Healthiest Skin Yet,” the e-book launches next week and outlines Yoon’s extensive philosophy on skin care. For her, though, it was a natural extension of customer education.

“I never thought I wanted to write an e-book, but over the last three years since launching the Glass Skin Refining Serum and the ensuing movement, we received so many questions about getting your healthiest skin yet. Some people are dealing with pores, some people deal with very persistent cystic acne,” Yoon said. “We’re seeing this huge desire for skin not to necessarily ‘look more beautiful,’ but to really have skin be healthier.”

“We always had a skin care dialogue with our community because of our complementary customer service, where anyone can ask a question and an in-house aesthetician can answer those questions over email,” Yoon continued. “Along with the desire is just a lot of curiosity and questions, like clarifying questions about everything from ingredients to how skin really interacts with different conditions.”

The past year, though, was when consumers became more inquisitive about skin concerns and how to remedy them. “Over the last year is when we realized, answering these questions, that we should put all of this into one guide, and we should collect all of those questions that keep coming up and really help people explain anything,” Yoon said. “If people aren’t seeing a bigger kind of context and all of the information in one place, it just leads to more questions.”

Yoon, who spent time as an aesthetician before founding Peach & Lily and sister brand Peach Slices, said her approach to skin care has five key tenets: removal (cleansing), hydration, balance, nourishment and protection.

Peach & Lily Glass Skin Refining Serum. Photo courtesy of Glass Skin

“My approach to healthy skin is also from my own experience, the years of study that I’ve done for my own skin, and the years of facials I’ve given,” Yoon said. She added that writing the book “wasn’t anything crazy, it was mining our consumer and community questions and insights, and organizing all of that into different categories.”



Ever the student of her own skin problems, Yoon also said she referenced multiple binders of notes she’s made over the years when trying to remedy her own skin problems, such as eczema.

Yoon’s outlook on skin health seemed to resonate, especially during the pandemic. “The reason that our business has been really thriving through the pandemic as well is because we approach skin care as a form of taking care of your overall health,” Yoon said. “That’s what glass skin is: it’s not glossy skin, it’s not fake skin, it’s not filtered skin. It’s that vibrancy when skin is so healthy, that luminosity, that clarity, that smoothness.”

