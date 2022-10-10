Peach Slices Skincare Enters Walmart

Peach Slices Skincare has landed some new digs.

The acne-oriented, affordably priced sister line of Peach & Lily, Peach Slices is rolling out to more than 3,300 Walmart stores nationwide.

“For Peach Slices, it is so important to make sure that our products are as accessible as possible, both in terms of pricing and in terms of where you can shop them, without compromising quality,” said aesthetician-turned-founder Alicia Yoon. “Walmart is the biggest retailer in the world; we needed to be there.”

Also available at CVS, Amazon and Ulta Beauty, Peach Slices’ product range includes an array of cruelty-free cleansers, serums, patches, masks and creams which seek to address the needs of acne-prone, textured and sensitive skin, with a lighthearted M.O. that forgoes the overly formal, impersonal feel that clinical skin care often telegraphs.

This approach is among the central draws of the brand — which mainly targets a Gen Z consumer and ranges in price from $4.99 for a box of 30 blemish patches to $56 for the Redness Relief Trio, which includes a cleanser, azelaic acid serum and a moisturizer.

“Your skin care routine is daily, and nobody wants to feel like they’re going to the doctor every day,” Yoon said. “In addition to being focused on clinical solutions, we also think it’s so important for skin care to feel fun, and not like a chore.”

Having grappled with eczema for most of her life, Yoon knows firsthand that such conditions often run more than skin-deep. She started Peach Slices with the aim of catering to the emotional needs that arise when dealing with difficult skin.

“I kind of felt like a lot of the [eczema] solutions that I would find made me feel like I was just walking out of a doctor’s office — it was just so heavy and serious,” Yoon said.

“We tackle tough skin care problems with easy solutions,” she said of Peach Slices, which counts snail mucin, niacinamide, tea tree oil and salicylic acid among its star ingredients. “My skin might need something different in the winter versus in the summer, or on a day that I’m more stressed versus not, so we believe in offering a bevy of those active ingredients as part of your toolkit.”

Yoon did not comment on the brand’s sales, but industry sources estimate Peach Slices, which is among the top 10 mass skin care brands at Ulta, is on track to do $50 million in retail sales in 2022.

“I think the acne category is becoming really dynamic as people are starting to think more holistically about their skin,” Yoon said, adding that new innovations from Peach Slices are on the horizon for 2023.

Also a priority for the brand as it expands is investing in consumer education.

“We’re focusing a lot on education this coming year, but in a very fun way, like with snackable bites,” said Yoon, explaining that the brand aims to distill significant findings from studies into easily ingestible 15-second videos that equip consumers with skin care knowledge — another means through which it seeks to keep accessibility at the fore.

“Having those digital conversations is so important,” Yoon said. “We are digital marketing-heavy, but our channel strategy is that we believe in the brick-and mortar-experience because skin issues are ubiquitous, and we want people to be able to ubiquitously shop us wherever.”