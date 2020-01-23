By  on January 23, 2020

Procter & Gamble had a big second quarter, with expansion across all segments — including the grooming division, which has struggled in recent years.

Overall company net sales gained 5 percent year-over-year, to $18.2 billion for the quarter. Net earnings increased 16 percent from the prior year, to $3.7 billion. Diluted earnings per share were $1.41, also up 16 percent.

