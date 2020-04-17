Procter & Gamble Co.’s sales jumped 5 percent in the third fiscal quarter, due to consumers stocking up on home and health supplies during the coronavirus pandemic.

The company posted $17.2 billion in net sales for the quarter, up 5 percent, with almost $3 billion in net earnings. Diluted net earnings per share were $1.12, up 8 percent from the prior-year period.

“The strong results we delivered this quarter are a direct reflection of the integral role our products play in meeting the daily health, hygiene and cleaning needs of consumers around the world,” said P&G chief executive officer David Taylor in a statement.

Beauty sales dipped in the quarter, down 1 percent, while grooming sales fell 3 percent. P&G’s health care unit posted a 7 percent gain, while fabric and home care posted an 8 percent jump, and baby, feminine and family care rose 6 percent in the quarter.

Beauty’s decline was impacted by the double-digit slip of SK-II — which before had been growing for several consecutive years. The drop was due to the disruption of retail markets in Asia and a sharp reduction in travel retail sales, both driven by COVID-19.

In grooming, shave care sales fell due to a “disproportionate decline in North America.”

P&G adjusted its guidance for fiscal 2020 downward — projecting a 3 to 4 percent gain in sales.

