The dominance of Procter & Gamble’s grooming business has been thrown into question in recent years due to the influx of direct-to-consumer shaving brands — but the business is showing signs of a rebound.

For the quarter ended Sept. 30, the grooming segment posted a 5 percent net sales gain to $1.6 billion. Appliance sales were up more than 30 percent “due to innovation, increased demand for dry shaving and styling products and increased pricing,” P&G said in a statement.

Jon Moeller, P&G’s chief financial officer, said that the uptick was driven by appliances and “serving men and women in a more holistic way” — meaning providing products for people who want to shave, as well as those who do not, with products like hair trimmers and beard wax.

Overall, P&G’s sales gained 9 percent in the quarter, to $19.3 billion. All segments, from grooming to beauty to baby care, posted gains.

Beauty saw a 7 percent year-over-year lift to almost $3.8 billion, with sales driven by skin care and “personal cleansing,” the company said. In North America, sales were propelled by the launch of Safeguard hand soap and innovations at Olay. Personal cleansing was up 30 percent with double-digit growth in every region. Hair product sales also increased due to demand in North America, China and Latina America.

P&G has raised its guidance for fiscal 2021, and now projects sales growth between three and four percent.