Pharrell’s Humanrace Goes Big on Body Care

Humanrace, the product company cofounded by Pharrell Williams, is going bigger on body care.

The brand will introduce the Humidifying Body Cream on its website on Thursday. It is priced at $54 for the full product, and $50 for refills. It is an extension of the brand’s Humidifying Face Cream, one of its first stock keeping units.

“The Humidifying Face Cream has been a true winner for us,” said Rachel Muscat, Humanrace’s cofounder and president. “We’ve won awards for it and it continues to be one where we have both male and female consumers coming to us.”

The brand includes snow mushroom extract, which Muscat said works differently depending on users’ skin types. The body cream, however, also includes bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol.

Humanrace’s proposition is, by design, broad. It considers itself a “product company” as opposed to a beauty brand, and it’s that type of far-reaching flexibility that enables category expansions. Thus far, its only retail partner is Ssense, and past collaborators range from Japanese ceramicists to Adidas. In beauty, though, going further into body was a natural next step.

“We started off with face, and knew we couldn’t just ignore the rest of the body,” Muscat said. Last year, the brand introduced body bars, which she said sold out in 24 hours. “It gave us so much confidence that the consumer wanted to start with the face and go right down to the toes,” she continued.

Body care picked up speed during the coronavirus pandemic, and interest in the category has remained high. Last year, body and hair care brand Sol de Janeiro was acquired by L’Occitane, and brands like Keys Soulcare and Summer Fridays also expanded into the category.

“This is a big launch for us, and skin and body are going to be an important part of our journey,” Muscat said.

Added Williams via email, “It’s all about the whole self; taking care of your body is as important as taking care of your face. I love our Humidifying Body Cream in its power to make your skin feel smooth and hydrated.”

