Pharrell Williams’ Humanrace Expands Into Sun Care

Pharrell Williams is making his first foray into sun care.

His product company Humanrace will debut two refillable SPF 30 products, which are both made from mineral-based formulations.

While the products will officially launch for U.S. and European consumers on the brand’s website on July 14, they will be available before then exclusively for attendees of the musician’s music festival, Something in the Water, taking place in Washington, D.C., on Juneteenth weekend, June 17 to 19, and to Humanrace subscribers.

This venture has been two years in the making, and with it, Humanrace seeks to tackle the misconception that sunscreen is not necessary for people of color and those with deeper skin tones.

“Our Earth’s ozone layer naturally protects us from harmful UV radiation from the sun, but we still need to protect ourselves daily from the UV rays that get through,” Williams said in a statement. “We believe there is room under the sun for everyone, and we all need to be wearing sunscreen daily.”

The launch was developed with the help of Williams’ personal dermatologist of 20 years, Dr. Elena Jones, and consists of Ozone Face Protection Daily Moisturizer and Ozone Body Protection Cream, which are both water-resistant and formulated with non-nano zinc oxide and the company’s signature snow mushroom extract.

You May Also Like

The body cream and face moisturizer will each retail for $58 and $52, respectively, or consumers can buy the Ozone Protection Set, which includes both products, for $94.

The packaging of both products was made with more than 50 percent post-consumer recycled landfill plastic, and consumers will be able to refill their sun care empties at a discounted price.

“No matter what color your skin is, all skin tones need a daily sunscreen — rain or shine,” Jones said in a statement.

FOR MORE FROM WWD.COM, SEE:

Tiffany is Collaborating with Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams Expands Human Race Into Body Care

Pharrell’s Humanrace Goes Big on Body Care