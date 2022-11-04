The Power of Pink

When Evelyn H. Lauder founded the Breast Cancer Research Fund, her mission was clear: to find a cure for breast cancer. The progress that has been made in the last 30 years is extraordinary, with BCRF-funded researchers responsible for major breakthroughs in the prevention, treatment and cure of the disease. Since BCRF’s inception in 1993, there has been a 43 percent decline in deaths due to breast cancer, and more than 4 million survivors of the disease.

The Estée Lauder Cos.’ Breast Cancer Campaign, which is marking its 30th anniversary this year, has been a major funder of BCRF, raising more than $100 million for research. In late October, BCRF honored the company with the Sandra Taub Humanitarian Award at its 2022 Symposium and Awards Luncheon, raising another $3.5 million for the cause.

“I’m humbled to be in this room amongst the brainiest scientists in the world and the most generous supporters,” said Elizabeth Hurley, who was on hand to present the honor to Lauder chief executive officer Fabrizio Freda. “Thirty years ago, there was very little breast cancer awareness and funding, and Evelyn stepped forward. She was a tireless, fabulous woman who devoted her life to saving other women’s lives.”

Accepting the award, Freda first thanked Leonard A. Lauder, William P. Lauder and the entire family for their tireless commitment. “We believe our company’s success is deeply rooted in living our values, and those values have always included supporting outstanding organizations like BCRF,” he said. “We are so proud that the Breast Cancer Campaign has become a cornerstone of our social investments in women’s advancement and health and we are so grateful for all who have supported it.”

William Lauder, who was co-chair of the event with Kinga Lampert, noted the widespread impact of BCRF’s work. “Breast cancer effects everyone — every age, race, nationality,” he said. “BCRF is unique in its role as a global convener. We support 255 scientists from around the world who are able to network with their peers without having to compete for funding.”

The Jill Rose Award for Scientific Excellence was presented to Maria Jasin, Ph.D., whose mother died of the disease when Jasin was only nine years old. Today, her work has been instrumental in understanding the BCRA1 and BRCA2 genes.

Freda noted that despite the advances made, there is more that “can and will be done,” citing the company’s pledge to donate $15 million over the next five years to research the health comorbidities and the biology of breast cancer in Black women, who see 41 percent higher mortality rates than white women.

“We are honored to partner with BCRF to secure Evelyn Lauder’s vision to end breast cancer,” he said. “As Evelyn said, it could never be done by one person. It has to be done by a group and you are this group.”