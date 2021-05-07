According to the first quarterly data of 2021 from the NPD Group, the U.S. market’s prestige beauty categories are bouncing back.

Prestige beauty sales almost hit $4.2 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up 11 percent from the same period in 2020 (which included the onset of the coronavirus pandemic).

Digital sales continued to track gains, and were up 33 percent. However, brick-and-mortar sales also had a positive quarter with a 3 percent increase. Per a statement from NPD, hair care and fragrance — the two categories with the highest growth at 48 percent and 45 percent, respectively — drove growth in the channel. Fragrance sales reached $953 million during the period, while hair hit the $300 million mark.

Valentine’s Day buoyed the fragrance category, with both perfumes and sets growing triple-digits ahead of the holiday.

By contrast, success in the hair category is indicative of the larger trend toward self-care, which consumers seem to be sticking with. Hair masks, face and body serums, nail care and home fragrance continued to perform well. Hand soaps also sold well.

Makeup was the only category that declined in the quarter, down 9 percent to $1.5 billion. It is still the market’s biggest category, and saw highlighters and bronzers lift 12 percent and 2 percent, respectively. Eyes also outshone the rest of the category.

Skin care, up 12 percent, is now just shy of overtaking makeup’s spot as the top category in the market at $1.4 billion.

