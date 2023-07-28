Price Hikes Continue to Boost P&G

Price hikes across the board continued to boost sales at Procter & Gamble during its fiscal fourth quarter.

Net sales between April and June were $20.6 billion, an increase of 5 percent versus the prior year and a touch above the $20 billion forecasted by analysts polled by Factset.

Organic sales, which exclude the impacts of foreign exchange and acquisitions and divestitures, increased 8 percent, due to a 7 percent increase from higher pricing as P&G, like much of the industry, continues to raise prices in the face of high inflation. However, volume sales slipped 1 percent.

Within that, beauty organic sales increased 11 percent. Hair care rose by high single digits due primarily to increased pricing, but partially offset by volume declines in Asia Pacific. Skin and personal care sales were up by the low teens due to higher prices, a positive mix from the growth of the super-premium SK-II brand (versus a prior year period impacted by pandemic-related lockdowns) and volume growth from innovation.

Grooming segment organic sales increased 8 percent, again mainly because of higher pricing, partially offset by volume declines from increased pricing and trade disruptions in Europe.

Diluted net earnings per share were $1.37, an increase of 13 percent and above expectations of $1.32.

The company reported fiscal year 2023 net sales of $82 billion, up 2 percent from the prior year. Diluted net earnings per share were $5.90, an increase of 2 percent.

“The April to June quarter provided a very strong finish to fiscal year 2023 – top-line growth, bottom-line growth, and cash generation,” said Jon Moeller, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. “The team met or exceeded our going-in plans for sales, earnings, and cash in a difficult operating environment and despite significant cost headwinds. As we look forward to fiscal 2024, we expect to deliver strong organic sales growth, EPS growth and free cash flow productivity – each in-line with our long-term growth algorithm, despite continued macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges.”

P&G expects fiscal year 2024 all-in sales growth in the range of 3 to 4 percent versus the prior year. Wall Street had penciled in 4.5 percent.