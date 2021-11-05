Pride + Groom, Lingua Franca Team Up

Prestige pet grooming brand Pride + Groom has partnered with Lingua Franca on a new collaboration.

The brands have teamed on a collaboration benefiting Animal Haven, a New York-based organization that tries to relocate abandoned pets. The collection consists of sweater sets for shoppers and their dogs.

Animal Haven was just one of the common threads between Rachelle Hruska MacPherson, founder of Lingua Franca, and Jane Wagman, one of Pride + Groom’s founders.

“I found that Jane [Wagman] and I were both connected through Animal Haven, which is where I got my dog,” Hruska MacPherson said.

Hruska MacPherson added that she saw a big white space in canine care, given the enthusiasm dogs get from their owners. “A lot of those shoppers loved our luxury cashmere the first time around,” she said. “I’ve learned along the way that dog owners are really into buying stuff for their dogs.”

In addition to already being a fan of the brand, Wagman said the pair was aligned on values as well. “Rachelle has her own woman-owned business, and we’ve also been focused on who we can pair with that has a similar mission statement to us — empowering women, made in America, sustainability. We’re both really luxurious, high-end brands. Her shoppers are our shoppers,” Wagman said.

The collaboration launches this week on the brands’ websites. Prices range from $95 to $390, and 20 percent of proceeds go to Animal Haven.

