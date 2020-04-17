Procter & Gamble has mobilized its global resources in diverse ways to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Thus far, the company has donated over $15 million in products, cash and PPE items around the world.

While much has been focused on the company’s production of toilet paper, the beauty side of the business has stepped up its role as well, installing new or additional production lines to make everything from hand sanitizers to protective face masks.

The Safeguard brand has taken a leading role in its efforts, and is currently producing over 45,000 liters of hand sanitizer weekly in its five production facilities around the world. In the U.S., manufacturing facilities for Pantene, Herbal Essences and Olay have also been converted to hand sanitizer production.

P+G has also been taking a market-by-market approach to relief efforts. For example, in China, Safeguard donated hand sanitizer, body wash and bar soaps, while SK-II donated over $300,000 for ventilators and protective suits in Wuhan. Additionally, an SK-II manufacturing plant in Japan is converting one of its production lines to make masks throughout the summer, which will be given to hospital employees, as well as brand and retail workers. Plans call for 1.4 million masks to be manufactured weekly over the next two months.

Meanwhile, in the U.S., the company has also ramped up its efforts. Pantene has donated $500,000 to Feeding America and $100,000 to Food Banks Canada, while Olay has made a $500,000 donation to CARE, a humanitarian relief agency that provides benefit to front-line responders.

Olay has also created a special collection of Skin Care Kits that will be donated to health-care workers across the U.S. Thus far, it has distributed 1,000 of the kits, each valued at $49.99. The Olay research and development team also created a new product, Hand Healing Serum, to relieve the dryness associated with frequent hand washing and sanitation. The product went from inception to creation in three weeks, and is currently available only to front-line responders.

For its part, Old Spice is donating $125,000 to the United Way in Michigan, in partnership with brand ambassador Terry Crews.

In Europe, P&G donated $10 million in products and financial support to the Red Cross/Red Crescent. Brands there donated product, and also created public service campaigns to deliver “moments of morale,” a company spokeswoman said. For example, Pantene created a campaign around #BeautyIsOurStrength, while Head & Shoulders created a #TogetherHeadsHigh message.

“I’m inspired that so many P&G Beauty people have stepped up to help in this unprecedented moment, and proud that our employees and our brands are playing a role in helping the world manage through this crisis,” said Alex Keith, chief executive officer of P&G Beauty. “Our peoples’ passion, commitment, creativity and empathy have been truly evident in all they are doing. From donating personal protective equipment to front-line workers to sharing messages of support, as well as product and financial donations to communities around the world, we are proud to be a force for good in the world.”