Procter & Gamble Reports Mixed Bag Fourth Quarter Results

Procter & Gamble’s fourth quarter results were a mixed bag as the company warned of headwinds on the horizon.

Net sales came in at $19.5 billion in the fourth quarter, up 3 percent, beating Wall Street estimates of $19.4 billion. For the fiscal year 2022, net sales were $80.2 billion, marking an increase of 5 percent.

Net income for the final three months of the fiscal year was $3.05 billion, or earnings per share of $1.21. This marked an increase from $2.9 billion, or $1.13 per share, in 2021, but was below analysts’ estimates of $1.22 per share.

For the fourth quarter, beauty segment organic sales were unchanged versus year ago while hair care organic sales increased low single digits due to increased pricing, partially offset by volume declines due to pandemic-related lockdowns in China and reduced operations in Russia. Skin and personal care organic sales decreased low single digits driven by negative mix due to decline of the super-premium SK-II brand, which was impacted by pandemic-related lockdowns in China. That dip was partially offset by increased pricing and volume growth from innovation.

“Fiscal year 2022 was another strong year. The P&G team’s execution of our integrated strategies delivered strong top-line growth, earnings growth, and significant cash return to shareowners in the face of severe cost and operational headwinds,” said Jon Moeller, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer. “As we look forward to fiscal 2023, we expect another year of significant headwinds. We remain committed to our integrated strategies of superiority, productivity, constructive disruption and an agile and accountable organization structure. They remain the right strategies to step forward into the near-term challenges we are facing and continue to deliver balanced growth and value creation.”