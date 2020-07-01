The latest executive moves in the beauty space span from corporate to indie, with companies like The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. and brands like Skylar announcing new leaders.

Daniel Mahler to Head Global Transformation at The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc.

Daniel Mahler was appointed senior vice president, global transformation and category leadership at the Estée Lauder Cos.

Having been co-chair of the company’s global transformation committee in 2018, Mahler counts portfolio management and developing the market in Asia as past duties, the company said in a statement. In his new role, he will report to Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer, and Tracey T. Travis, executive vice president and chief financial officer. He will also work closely with Andrew Ross, the company’s executive vice president of new business development and integration, to “align transformational priorities,” per the company’s statement.

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. Promotes Andrew Ross to EVP, New Business Development and Integration

The Estée Lauder Cos. Inc. has bumped up Andrew Ross to executive vice president, new business development and integration. A jump up from his previous position as senior vice president, he will now report to both Freda and Travis.

The company lauded Ross’ M&A strategy and ability to identify white spaces in the brand portfolio in a statement, pointing to its recent acquisitions of Dr. Jart+ and Do the Right thing as evidence.

View Gallery Related Gallery Photographer Hannah Khymych’s Quarantine Portrait Collaboration

Skylar Plucks Lauder Alumn for Marketing Position

Skylar has chosen Bernard Zion as its new chief marketing officer. Most recently, Zion led the marketing teams at Smashbox and Bumble and bumble. Zion’s experience and understanding of consumers were strong points of interest for the clean fragrance brand, Cat Chen, founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement. Similarly, Zion emphasized his desire to build consumer awareness in a statement from the brand.

Kosé America’s Tyler Heiden Jones Joins Nécessaire

Nécessaire has tapped Tyler Heiden Jones for the role of senior vice president of global retail and global retail marketing.

Heiden Jones, who has worked at La Mer as well as ceo of Intelligent Nutrients, joins Nécessaire after six years at Kosé America as general manager. His duties included overseeing Kosé’s entry to the North American market, including Decorté, which launched stateside in 2016 and establishing the company’s New York offices.

Bettina O’Neill Joins Scentbird as SVP

Bettina O’Neill has joined Scentbird as the senior vice president of business development and merchandising. O’Neill’s experience includes merchandising and marketing, including a 16-year run at the now-defunct Barneys New York as vice president, divisional merchandise manager of fragrances and cosmetics. Most recently, she comes from The Harmonist, where she served as the vice president of sales and education for North America.

For more from WWD.com, see:

The Beauty Carousel: Dermalogica, Kosé Hire New GMs

Media Carousel: Glenda Bailey Steps Down as Harper’s Bazaar EIC and Other Media Jobs Changes

New Roles for Jane Hudis, John Demsey, Stéphane de La Faverie at Lauder