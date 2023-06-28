Prose Sets Sights Beyond Hair Category With Skin Care Debut

Bespoke hair care brand Prose is expanding its domain.

Today, the Brooklyn, New York-based brand enters skin care with three customizable products — a cleanser, serum and moisturizer — ranging in price from $29 to $64 and available in more than 15 million AI-powered formula combinations.

“We definitely are not looking to be a category-specific brand. We want to be that beauty destination where you can shop for everything you need in one place,” said Megan Streeter, adding that the brand’s chief scientific officer, Marie Mignon, spearheaded R&D for the line alongside a team of dermatologists, toxicologists and aestheticians for more than two years.

“Hair care is a huge market, and skin care is even bigger; it’s untapped territory, it’s new customers — it’s people we can bring into the fold and deliver a very unique experience for,” Streeter said.

Prose’s debut skin care line consists of three products, available in more than 15 million AI-powered formula combinations. courtesy

In addition to its existing hair consultation, Prose now offers an online skin consultation which assesses more than 80 lifestyle factors including a user’s skin type, diet, stress and environment in order to determine suitable product pairings.

“We’re addressing multiple concerns within each cleanser, serum, moisturizer,” Streeter said of the made-to-order range, noting consumers are able to reformulate their products as their skin concerns change.

“We can evolve with you; there’s flexibility in terms of how our products can be leveraged.”

Though Prose did not specify sales expectations for the launch, industry sources estimate the brand’s debut skin care collection could do between $2 million to $3 million in sales during its first year on the market.

“Those first three [skin care] steps are our primary focus, but we want to continue to build upon the core range with natural extensions that you see within skin care lines — there’s supplements, eye creams, different serums,” Streeter said.

International expansion and further category forays could also be on the menu for the direct-to-consumer brand, which has shipped more than 10 million unique products to date and is expected to pass the $140 million mark in sales this year.

“We entered Canada last year, and we know there’s a request internationally, so that will be a continued area of focus for the brand,” Streeter said. “We’ll continue to add new categories — I don’t want to say quite yet what those are — but you can imagine where the beauty industry is.”