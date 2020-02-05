By  on February 5, 2020

PARIS — PSB Industries, a packaging specialist for the cosmetics and pharmacy categories, said Wednesday that it has entered into exclusive talks with Pochet to acquire its Qualipac plastic and metal packaging division.

Terms of the possible deal, which would be financed with available cash and the use of credit facilities, were not disclosed.

To continue reading this article...

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers