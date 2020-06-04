PARIS — Puig has acquired Charlotte Tilbury, it was announced Thursday afternoon.

The news confirms a report published Wednesday by WWD.

Puig said in a statement that it will acquire a majority stake in Charlotte Tilbury alongside its founders, “who will rollover a significant minority stake.”

BDT Capital Partners is investing alongside Puig and will hold a minority stake. The merchant bank acted as a financial advisor to Puig.

Tilbury is to remain as chairman, president and chief creative officer of the brand, while Demtra Pinsent is to remain its chief executive officer.

Read more from WWD:

Coty Is in Talks With Kim Kardashian West

Huda Beauty Tops Q1 Brand Ranking

Uoma Beauty Founder Calls on Corporate America to ‘Pull Up or Shut Up’

WATCH: The Secrets Behind RMS Beauty’s Success