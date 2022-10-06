Puig Appoints Chief Communications Officer

PARIS – Family-owned Spanish beauty and fashion company Puig has named Eugenia de la Torriente as its chief communications officer, a newly created position that became effective Oct. 1.

De la Torriente is now responsible for the group’s internal and external communications, and reports to Marc Puig, Puig chairman and chief executive officer.

De la Torriente was formerly managing editor of El País, where she oversaw the arts, lifestyle and culture sections and supplements. Prior to that, she served as Vogue Spain and Harper Bazaar Spain’s editor in chief. De la Torriente penned “Puig, 100 Years of a Family Business,” which was published in 2014 by Assouline.

“Eugenia brings 24 years of experience in journalism, image creation, storytelling, strategy and communication, as well as high expertise managing teams and leading creative projects with a business focus on all kinds of platforms and channels,” Puig said in a statement Thursday.

“I am proud to become a member of a family project that has focused on creativity and responsibility for more than 100 years,” de la Torriente stated. “Puig is a story of passion and innovation and being part of this legacy is a very exciting professional challenge.”

How Puig’s corporate communications structure is specifically comprised now under de la Torriente could not immediately be learned. Puig had no comment.

Puig is a company with owned and licensed brands in the beauty and fashion industries. Its portfolio includes labels such as Jean Paul Gaultier, Carolina Herrera, Dries Van Noten, Byredo and L’Artisan Parfumeur.