Puig Names New Derma Division President

PARIS — Puig has named Marc Toulemonde as the president of its Derma division, effective June 1.

In the role, the executive succeeds Hervé Lesieur, who has served in leadership positions at the Uriage and Apivita brands, as well as for Puig’s dermatological activity. Lesieur will finish his tenure at the company at the end of this year.

Toulemonde, who is to report to Puig chairman and chief executive officer Marc Puig, will sit on the group’s executive committee.

“Mr. Toulemonde brings with him 25 years of experience in the beauty industry, with a strong track record in digital and a deep expertise in dermatological products,” said Puig, the company, in a statement. “He is expected to boost the revenue of the skin care category, which is a crucial pillar of Puig’s growth strategy.”

Puig reorganized its business structure into three divisions — Beauty and Fashion, Charlotte Tilbury and Derma — beginning Jan. 1, 2021, with the aim of hitting 3 billion euros in sales in 2023.

The triumvirate helped Puig exceed that goal a year in advance. In 2022, the company registered total net sale of 3.62 billion euros, of which the Derma division generated 9 percent. Also last year, Puig posted 20 percent on-year sales gains in the skin care category.

“Puig’s Derma division has experienced a remarkable growth in these years, solidifying its position as a major player in the skin care market for products available in pharmacies and recommended by medical professionals,” the company said in the statement.

Toulemonde worked for more than 21 years at L’Oréal, according to his LinkedIn profile. Most recently, he served as chief digital and marketing officer of L’Oréal USA, between November 2020 and May 2022, and president of L’Oréal’s Active Cosmetics Division in North America, from December 2014 to November 2020.

Marc Toulemonde

The executive, who will be based in Paris, is to oversee Uriage, with product formulas boasting Uriage Thermal Water, and Apivita, the Greek personal care brand inspired by honeybee culture. Both brands were folded into Puig’s portfolio in 2021 as part of the group’s Derma branch. Uriage and Apivita had been owned by the Puig family business since 2011 and 2017, respectively.

Marc Puig said of Toulemonde: “His extensive experience and expertise in skin care, as well as his deep knowledge of the digital business and the important U.S. market, will be a major asset for the development of our dermo-cosmetic activities.”

Puig thanked Lesieur “for his tremendous contribution to the success of the division to date.”

Manuel Puig, vice chairman and chief sustainability officer at Puig, will be part of the Derma committee that is tasked with overseeing and accelerating the division’s growth. He had hired and overseen Lesieur since Uriage’s acquisition.