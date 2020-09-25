Hand sanitizer is clinically sterile by nature, but a new partnership aims to marry utility and taste.

Pureté System, purveyor of all things chic and sanitary, has partnered with Amass, a distiller and hand sanitizer manufacturer, to incorporate botanical-laden hand sanitizers its high-end, high-design dispensing systems. The minimalist obelisks, which launched in June following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, are available in a variety of minimalist formats and finishes for corporate, retail and hospitality settings. Prices range from $650 to $1,950. Amass, which crafts both hand sanitizers and spirits, is offering its hand sanitizers in three different scents.

Pureté System was founded earlier this year by Jonathan Reed, founder and chief executive officer of the creative agency CS Global, who saw a white space in the market for ultra-luxe sanitizing solutions that double as objets d’art. Currently, the brand’s offerings include monolithic hand sanitizer pedestals, wall mounts, and tabletop dispensers; along with pedestals, tabletop units and partitions for sanitizing wipes.

For more from WWD.com, see:

Intercos and Campari Team to Manufacture Hand Sanitizers

Estée Lauder Joins Hand Sanitizer Manufacturing Movement

LVMH to Distribute Free Hand Sanitizer to French Health Authorities