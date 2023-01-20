QVC Brings Back Master Beauty Class

QVC is giving its Master Beauty Class event another go.

After the series’ successful first year in 2022 — at that point, it was the retailer’s largest beauty event ever — QVC is taking the event across digital platforms to widen its reach.

“It’s no longer about just connecting through the television, we are now casting such a wide net to so many other platforms,” said Anna Baker, vice president and general merchandise manager at QVC. Those platforms include TikTok, QVC.com, the retailer’s app, Facebook and YouTube. “[Our customer] is engaging with us on all of these different platforms.”

Participating brands include Too Faced, Peter Thomas Roth, Lancer, Tarte and Philosophy. It will also include Be Free, a new hair care brand from actress Danielle Fishel. Prices for the offerings range from $28 for Too Faced mascara to $94 for a four-step Philosophy regimen.

“From a category perspective, it really runs the gamut,” Baker said, adding that QVC customers typically restock across categories. Eyebrow color cosmetics and anti-aging body care are strong segments for QVC. “Our goal is always to delight [shoppers] with tried-and-true favorites, but beyond that, we’re going to bring her exclusive products and configurations found only at QVC.”

The event kicks off Tuesday with eight livestreaming segments — a boost from last year’s six. Content across the platforms will vary. “You’re going to be able to get different content snippets and tips and tricks,” Baker said. “What woman, at any stage in her life, doesn’t want to hear from authorities in this business and experts on how to reset her routine and the products she needs?”