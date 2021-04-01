QVC is getting a little cleaner with the help of Danny Seo.

The retailer is collaborating with the clean living guru, who will offer an assortment of curated brands on QVC’s website. The collection, which has been dubbed “Naturally, Danny Seo,” will live on its own designated landing page.

Seo’s picks consist of 30 items from brands Farmacy, Serumkind, Patyka and InstaNatural. QVC will also be launching a limited-edition beauty box with full-sized products from Farmacy Beauty, Lavido, InstaNatural, Seed Phytonutriends and Beekman 1802. It will retail for $40.

Seo, an Emmy Award-winning TV show host, will also be creating content for the retailer’s various platforms. On the curation’s landing page, he will host video reviews; on YouTube and Instagram Reels, he will speak to product benefits, ingredient stories and application pointers.

“I’m really joining QVC to be like a chief storyteller about clean beauty,” Seo told WWD. “I looked at thousands of stock keeping units, and hundreds of brands that have been pitched to me, and these were the ones that belonged on a platform like QVC, who needed their stories told properly.”

All of Seo’s selections have to meet QVC’s criteria for its clean beauty seal, which the retailer introduced in 2019. Adhering products must leave out sulfates, parabens, formaldehydes, phthalates, petrolatum, mineral oil, chemical sunscreens and coal tar, among others. They must also be certified cruelty-free by an external party.

“A lot of the brands were cruelty free, but they never took that extra step to get certified,” Seo said of his item selection process. “I handheld them along that process to make sure they got certified. From there, it was about finding true hero products.”

For more from WWD.com, see:

West Coast Watch: The Latest in Clean Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: The Center Acquires Phlur, the Clean Fragrance Company

Safilo, The Ocean Cleanup Launch Eyewear in Recycled Plastic