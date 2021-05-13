QVC and HSN have unveiled the ninth annual Beauty With Benefits sale, which gives 70 percent of sales to Cancer and Careers.

The program is a monthlong affair, starting with a small selection of products that became available on QVC.com and HSN.com earlier this month. The full assortment — over 1 million units of product donated by over 50 brands — will launch on the website on May 15. The sale will also include a Facebook Live event on May 24 before a four-hour broadcast on May 25.

“The true beauty of Beauty With Benefits is the support of our beauty community and the brands that join forces year after year to offer our customers the opportunity to shop for such a meaningful cause,” said Bridget Love, vice president and general merchandise manager, beauty for QVC and HSN, in an email.

Each customer will receive a gift with purchase valued at a minimum of $150, which will include Korres Greek Yoghurt Foaming Cream Cleanser, Too Faced Diamond Fire Highlighter, June Jacobs Neroli Hydrating Mist and Wen by Chaz Dean Blessings Cleansing Conditioner, in addition to six other products.

Cancer and Careers, which turns 20 this year, focuses on educating and advocating for cancer survivors in the workforce. In spite of sluggish beauty sales in the U.S., last year’s event raised a record-breaking $2.7 million for the organization.

The organization stressed urgency around falling employment rates. “Traditionally, cancer survivors are more likely to be unemployed, and about 70 percent of diagnoses happen during prime employment years,” said Rebecca V. Nellis, executive director of Cancer and Careers. “The shift in unemployment numbers, a disproportionate number of those affected being women and women of color, all folds into the cancer community as well.”

Cancer and Careers allocates the donations in various ways, depending on its community’s needs, such as last year’s emergency cash grants. “Our focus is to create programs and services to meet people where they are,” Nellis said. “We do conferences, we do résumé reviews and we have technology assistance programs. [Beauty With Benefits] is game-changing because it’s so big in scale, it garners so much awareness and we have flexibility to put the money toward the things most necessary.”

