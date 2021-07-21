QVC and HSN are giving their festival Beauty Bash a new life online.

On Sept. 18, the retailers will be virtually hosting the annual Beauty Bash, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Limited-edition ticket packages with beauty boxes, valued at more than $500 with 26 products, will be for sale on Wednesday. When supplies run out, registration to the event sans beauty box will be complimentary.

Replicating the festival’s in-person intimacy was key, said Bridget Love, vice president and general merchandise manager, beauty merchandising at QVC and HSN.

“It’s all about providing those connection points between the brands, the founders and back to the consumer, and then anything else we think can further drive that connection,” Love said.

Each brand will have virtual, interactive “booths,” which will give attendees the opportunity to connect with brand experts. “Each of the booths are custom, based on the brand. There’s going to be a virtual shopping experience throughout so they can actually shop the product and brands throughout the event,” she said.

The three-hour event includes a wide-reaching assortment of partnering brands including Beekman 1802, Estée Lauder, MAC Cosmetics, Korres, Too Faced, Buttah, Lawless Beauty, Mented Cosmetics and Dr. Nassif, among others.

The event will also have a speaking component, including different panels. Speakers will include the likes of Josie Maran, Megababe founder Katie Sturino and Stacy London, chief executive officer of State Of.

“Our panels will cover important topics like clean beauty and inclusivity,” Love continued. “We’ll hear from the beauty founders about beauty at any age, beauty disruptors, as well as new brands you should know. There will also be giveaways throughout the event.”

