QVC Inaugurates ‘Master Beauty Class’ Event

QVC is making its biggest bet on beauty yet.

Starting Friday, the retailer is kickstarting 48 hours of programming, alongside 11 livestreams across social platforms and its website. The event, called “Master Beauty Class,” spans its brand offerings and will be the largest beauty event in the retailer’s history, said Bridget Love, vice president and general merchandising manager of beauty merchandising, QVC and HSN.

“I don’t think there’s any better time than January to really help our customer reset where she’s at, and provide her access,” Love said. “It will be two full days giving our customers access to pro tips, tricks and techniques to really master and personalize their beauty regimens.”

In addition to QVC’s broadcast, there will be 11 livestreams aired on both QVC’s website and other social media platforms such as YouTube and Facebook, split between the two days. Part of the multipronged approach, Love reasoned, was beauty’s role as a customer acquisition tool.

“Beauty as a category is a great avenue for new customers to find us,” Love said. “When I look at the lineup we have, our core customers and new customers will be excited to hear and view what our beauty experts will feature.”

Among the brands participating are Dyson, Elemis, RMS Beauty, Bumble and bumble, Lancer Skincare, Mally Beauty, Dr. Denese and others.

For more from WWD.com, see:

QVC, HSN Bring Back Beauty Bash

Dyson Just Released New Colorways for the Airwrap Styler and Supersonic Hair Dryer

‘Diva of Shoulder Pads’ and QVC Designer Kathleen Kirkwood Dies at 62