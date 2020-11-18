Rachel-Zoe-Fragrance

Rachel Zoe is entering the fragrance category.

The designer has paired with The Premiere Group to create four scents in time for the holiday season. The scents will launch as a limited-edition travel spray collection, $40, available exclusively on ShopRachelZoe.com.

Zoe said in a Zoom interview that for her, wearing fragrance is as regular an occurrence as showering.

“If I was sitting at home in a bathrobe the entire day, I still had to wear fragrance,” Zoe said. “I approach it similarly to how I approach styling. It’s like, what is your mood? I choose my fragrance based on my mood and where I’m going and what I’m doing. The same rules apply to clients. I never had a client that didn’t wear fragrance.”

Zoe’s initial fragrance offerings are Warrior, a “fruity oriental” scent, according to a statement; Empowered, which has floral, coconut and vanilla notes; Instinct, featuring bergamot, orange blossom and a musk complex base, and Fearless, which has notes of verbena, coconut shavings and amber.

Full-size bottles are slated to release in February via retail partnerships. Industry sources expect the collection to bring in $15 million in global retail sales in its first year.

Zoe’s e-commerce platform does not have a beauty category, but she hinted to WWD that she may be building one. Last year, she collaborated with Lorac on a five-piece makeup collection. The lip gloss set, $25, is sold out on Lorac’s web site.

“Beauty is a category I’ve always been completely obsessed with,” Zoe said. “I am admittedly a huge beauty junkie, and I know what I love. But I also know it’s a saturated market, so you have to come out with a purpose and a mission. My goal in every part of my business is to make women’s lives easier and do the work for them. That’s why I wanted to launch with this [fragrance] set. For beauty, there’s definitely stuff coming up.”

