Rachel Zoe is entering the fragrance category.

The designer has paired with The Premiere Group to create four scents in time for the holiday season. The scents will launch as a limited-edition travel spray collection, $40, available exclusively on ShopRachelZoe.com.

Zoe said in a Zoom interview that for her, wearing fragrance is as regular an occurrence as showering.

“If I was sitting at home in a bathrobe the entire day, I still had to wear fragrance,” Zoe said. “I approach it similarly to how I approach styling. It’s like, what is your mood? I choose my fragrance based on my mood and where I’m going and what I’m doing. The same rules apply to clients. I never had a client that didn’t wear fragrance.”

Zoe’s initial fragrance offerings are Warrior, a “fruity oriental” scent, according to a statement; Empowered, which has floral, coconut and vanilla notes; Instinct, featuring bergamot, orange blossom and a musk complex base, and Fearless, which has notes of verbena, coconut shavings and amber.

Full-size bottles are slated to release in February via retail partnerships. Industry sources expect the collection to bring in $15 million in global retail sales in its first year.

You May Also Like

Zoe’s e-commerce platform does not have a beauty category, but she hinted to WWD that she may be building one. Last year, she collaborated with Lorac on a five-piece makeup collection. The lip gloss set, $25, is sold out on Lorac’s web site.

“Beauty is a category I’ve always been completely obsessed with,” Zoe said. “I am admittedly a huge beauty junkie, and I know what I love. But I also know it’s a saturated market, so you have to come out with a purpose and a mission. My goal in every part of my business is to make women’s lives easier and do the work for them. That’s why I wanted to launch with this [fragrance] set. For beauty, there’s definitely stuff coming up.”

More from WWD.com:

Bad Habit: Forma Brands’ New Skin-care Company

Dakota Johnson Invests in Sexual Wellness Brand Maude

Editor’s Choice: Up-and-Coming Beauty Brands