Rare Beauty Was The Fastest-growing Beauty Brand on Instagram and TikTok In February

Followers aren’t everything, but surges in the metric can be an indication of cultural shifts and moments worth paying attention to.

For example, data from digital marketing agency Stylophane found that Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty clocked significant cross-platform follower increases in the lead-up to and aftermath of her much-awaited Super Bowl halftime performance, and now reigns as the sixth most-followed beauty brand on TikTok.

Selena Gomez became the most followed woman on Instagram in February, and her brand, Rare Beauty, followed suit. The cosmetics brand gained the most new followers on both platforms during the month, with a whopping 628,000 on Instagram alone.

Here, see the number of followers gained by each of TikTok’s fastest-growing beauty brands in February.

Rare Beauty: 400,000 Fenty Beauty: 400,000 Charlotte Tilbury: 150,900 R.e.m. Beauty: 100,000 ColourPop Cosmetics: 100,000 Florence by Mills: 100,000 The Inkey List: 74,900 Tree Hut: 69,500 Drunk Elephant: 67,900 Sol de Janeiro: 59,800

The number of followers gained by each of Instagram’s fastest-growing beauty brands in February.