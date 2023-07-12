Refy to Host Wellness-centric Pop-up in London

This weekend Refy is betting on health and wellness with its London-based pop-up.

From Thursday to Sunday, the brand will be hosting guests at its first lifestyle-centric concept called The Studio located in the Soho neighborhood of London. The brand first took to the new social media platform Threads to announce the pop-up.

Refy products.

While Refy may be known for its cosmetic products, including its bestselling product Brow Sculpt, $24, which went viral on TikTok, cofounder Jess Hunt said that health and wellness have always been at the center of the brand.

“Refy was born during the pandemic. We were always very much a social native brand,” said Hunt. The #RefyBeauty hasthtag on TikTok has more than 200 million views.

“We now need to connect with our amazing community and actually do some things in real life and share that Refy lifestyle,” Hunt continued. “We want to bring in that whole element of like, ‘your makeup’s done. It takes 10 seconds and then you can just get into living your life.’ I feel like all the girls at the moment are so into their wellness.”

“Our products are just one part of a bigger mix of tools our customer uses to facilitate their lifestyle and by tapping into different elements like wellness we’re almost showing how we fit as a brand into their daily lives beyond the Brow Sculpt in their makeup bag,” said Refy cofounder Jenna Meek.

Pop-up visitors will be able to sign up for an array of wellness-centric sessions, including Pilates, yoga and sound healing sessions.

“I feel like I’m the customer and just being able to speak to our community and get a gauge on what they like is really good, obviously when the two match up and that was the case with the Pilates and the yoga classes that we wanted to arrange,” Hunt told WWD. “One of the values for Refy is to encourage you to be your most confident self.”

According to Hunt, these classes have sold out and the brand expects to welcome more than 240 people during the pop-up. Ahead of the opening on Thursday, the brand will host more than 100 influencers and press members on Wednesday. There will also be an on-site coffee bar where attendees may enjoy iced vanilla matchas or iced coffees.

As the brand has previously hosted other pop-up events, Hunt said Refy consumers have taken to social media to request additional locations. She hinted at a New York City-based pop-up coming this fall.