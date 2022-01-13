Ren Clean Skincare Names Michelle Brett CEO

PARIS – Ren Clean Skincare has named Michelle Brett as its new chief executive officer.

She succeeds Arnaud Meysselle in the position. Meysselle, who steered Ren for five years, has left the beauty company.

Brett formerly worked at Living Proof ­– which, like Ren, is owned by Unilver Prestige – most recently as its senior vice president of sales and vice president of retail sales, according to her LinkedIn profile. She has also worked at Caudalie, Jonathan Product and L’Occitane.

At Ren, Brett is charged with driving growth and leading the next phase of the brand’s Clean to Planet positioning.

“Taking on such bold initiatives when it comes to sustainability requires bravery and tenacity, and I know first-hand that Michelle Brett is a passionate, focused and dedicated leader, who will take on the challenge with open arms and an eagerness to succeed,” Vasiliki Petrou, executive vice president at Unilever Prestige, said in a statement.

Of Ren products, Brett said: “The highly efficacious formulas combined with the zero-waste commitment now, more than ever, are relevant and important to consumers and the planet.”

Ren met its promise to be zero waste by the end of 2021, with its packaging being fully recycled, recyclable or reusable. Already, 45 tons of plastic have been recycled from landfill by the company, which also saved 16 tons of plastic waste from landfill with its eco-friendly packaging design.

Ren no longer uses single-use sachets, employs Infinity Recycling technology and bills itself to be the first to use aluminum sample tubes. Ren was launched in 2000 by Antony Buck and Robert Calcraft, and acquired by Unilever in 2015.

Last April, Ren led the #WeAreAllies sustainability campaign, which also included Biossance, Caudalie, Herbivore and Youth to the People.

