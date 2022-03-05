Retail Safari: The Paris Spa Scene

PARIS — New spa and other skin treatment concepts have started bubbling up around the French capital, giving ample choice for well-needed pampering pauses. Many are located in hotels and one calls itself a skin studio. Here’s a look at some of the latest entrants.

Momo Skin Studio

Momo Skin Studio, which was opened in September 2021 by facialist Schéhérazade Abdelilah Parreno, is billed to be the first microcurrent headquarters in Paris. Likened to a Pilates session for the face, microcurrent entails the use of electrical pulses for in-depth toning of facial muscles, with neither pain nor any downtime to see visible results.

The 540-square-foot, streamlined skin studio with two facial and one body treatment rooms is located in the building where French poet Louis Aragon had once lived. Sound designer Nicolas Becker created the exclusive playlist for Momo.

“I wanted an atmosphere where all people, men or women, more or less advanced in years, could come for a session that would take 30 minutes and obtain instant and cumulative results,” said Abdelilah Parreno, a former fashion executive, in a statement. “A place that you leave with the feeling of having nourished your skin and your mind.

“In the same way that a yoga or meditation session rests the body and the mind, you can now take care of your face thanks to my approach and microcurrent,” continued the executive, who formerly helped imagine spaces for the likes of Miu Miu, Prada and India Mahdavi, before obtaining aesthetic diplomas in London and Paris.

Prices begin at 160 euros per session.

Inside Momo Skin Studio. Courtesy of Pilar Schacher/Momo Skin Studio

Momo Skin Studio

18 Rue de la Sourdière, 75001 Paris

Bulgari Hotel Spa

In December, Roman jeweler Bulgari opened its seventh hotel globally, in Paris’ Golden Triangle, right near the Avenue Montaigne. Redesigned by Italy-based architecture company Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, the former 1970s-era office building was transformed into an 11-story luxury establishment, with only 76 rooms and suites.

There, the 14,000-square-foot spa has a semi-Olympic swimming pool spangled with mosaics in tones of emerald, jade and malachite. The vitality pool has a motif inspired by the Baths of Caracalla in Rome.

Featuring nine treatment rooms and a circular spa suite, including a private hammam, the wellness area works with brands Amala, Bellefontaine, Ananné and Augustinus Bader, and is the only location that offers 111Skin’s clinic treatment in Paris.

The Bulgari Spa’s treatment menu counts a 60-minute Augustinus Bader facial for 290 euros, 111Skin’s 90-minute “Celestial Black Diamond Lifting Facial” for 390 euros and Bellefontaine’s two-hour “The Timeless Facial” for 800 euros.

Body treatments range from 125 euros for Ananné’s 45-minute “The Natural Deep Detox” to 1,100 euros for the four-hour Bellefontaine “Timeless Body Treatment.”

The Bulgari Hotel Paris spa. Courtesy of TOMMY-PICONE/Bulgari Hotel

Bulgari Hotel

30 Avenue George V, 75008 Paris

La Demeure Montaigne’s Thalago Spa

La Demeure Montaigne hotel’s decor is a mix of different stones. There’s marble in the entrance, Brazilian granite in the bar and Vals stone, White Horse granite and onyx in the spa, which opened in early December 2021.

The hotel’s wellness area is on the minus-one floor. The Vals stone from a Swiss village used there is meant to evoke thermal baths by architect Peter Zumthor. A steam and a water treatment room, plus a sauna and a gym are on offer in the 3,230-square-foot spa.

This is the first hotel spa in Paris to use the marine cosmetics brand Thalago. The space has four treatment rooms, of which three are singles, all named after plants: Iris, Nymphéa, Nénuphar and Papyrus.

There’s a broad face and body treatment menu, which includes the 25-minute Hydro-Massage Baths for 65 euros and the 50-minute Atlantic rebalancing massage for 150 euros. Scrub and massage rituals, skin solutions — for illuminating, nourishing and purifying, antiaging treatments and packages are on offer. The Lunch & Spa option, for instance, involves a 25-minute treatment, access to the relaxation area and lunch at the hotel’s Envolée restaurant for 109 euros.

The Thalago Spa in La Demeure Montaigne Courtesy of La Demeure Montaigne

La Demeure Montaigne

18 Rue Clément Marot, 75008 Paris

Brach Spa by Clarins

The spa in the Brach hotel — a former postal sorting center dating back to the 1970s with a relook by Philippe Starck — was recently renovated. And Brach teamed up with the Clarins brand for its face and body care treatments, starting in November 2021.

The new spa offers three treatment rooms, of which one is a double, plus a jacuzzi, hammam and sauna, covering 1,615 square feet. There is also a 75-foot swimming pool that’s accessible with each beauty treatment.

The Clarins treatment menu has on it the 60-minute “Ultra Relaxing Aroma Facial” and hour-long “Rebalancing Massage with essential oils” for 190 euros and 160 euros, respectively.

Brach is a 75,350-square-foot Evok hotel that’s located in Paris’ 16th arrondissement. There, Starck mixed ’30s architecture with the likes of Bauhaus, Dada and Surrealism. Here, the colors are warm and materials used include wood, leather, concrete, marble, glass and metal.

Alongside its 59 rooms and suites, the hotel counts a sports club, bar, restaurant, grocery store and pastry shop.

Brach Spa by Clarins Courtesy of Brach

Brach

1-7 Rue Jean Richepin, 75016 Paris

